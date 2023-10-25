Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Absence Alert: Alex DeBrincat Misses Detroit Red Wings Practice

Absence Alert: Alex DeBrincat misses Detroit Red Wings practice and isn't guaranteed to play tomorrow night.

Alex DeBrincat misses practice today and may not be able to hit the ice tomorrow night.

The Detroit Red Wings managed to secure a point in last night's 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, extending their point streak to six games. On a brighter note, Alex DeBrincat maintained his impressive goal-scoring form by netting his 9th goal of the season. However, there is a downside as DeBrincat missed today's practice due to illness, raising concerns that he may not be in good enough health to play in tomorrow night's game.

Alex DeBrincat misses

DeBrincat scored his 9th goal in seven games

In last night's game, the Red Wings staged an impressive comeback in the third period, erasing a 3-1 deficit. This rally was fueled by goals from both Shayne Gostisbehere and Dylan Larkin, followed by a superb snipe from Alex DeBrincat, who notched his 9th goal and gave Detroit a 4-3 lead.

He missed today's practice and isn't guaranteed to play tomorrow

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Detroit Red Wings Get New Hockeytown Goal Horn

DeBrincat was conspicuously absent from today's practice due to not feeling well. At this moment, there is a chance that DeBrincat might not be in suitable condition to participate in tomorrow night's game against the Winnipeg Jets, but a re-evaluation is scheduled for the morning.

Alex DeBrincat Misses,Detroit Red Wings

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings mounted a furious comeback effort last night against the Seattle Kraken, storming back to re-take the lead after trailing 3-1 before ultimately falling in overtime
  2. Forward Alex DeBrincat stayed hot, scoring his 9th goal of the season in just his 7th game
  3. DeBrincat was absent from today's practice due to feeling under the weather, and it's not guaranteed that he'll be able to play tomorrow

Bottom Line: Get well soon!

The acquisition of DeBrincat has paid off tremendously for the Detroit Red Wings so far, as he's leading the rest of the National Hockey League in goals scored and total points.

We certainly hope that DeBrincat's ailment is minor and that he'll be able to play tomorrow night in front of the fans at Little Caesars Arena.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?