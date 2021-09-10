Absurd stat shows Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to lose to Dallas Cowboys

If you happened to tune in for Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, you had the opportunity to see one of the most entertaining season-opening games in NFL history.

When all was said and done, the Buccaneers used a final-minute drive led by Tom Brady to put themselves in position for a game-winning field goal, which K Ryan Succop connected on to give them a 31-29 win over the Cowboys.

But an insane stat has emerged that shows the Bucs had no right winning the game.

According to people who are paid to dig for obscure stats, the Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to lose the turnover margin by at least three, rack up 100 or more penalty yards, allow 100 penalty yards or more, allow 450 yards or more, and still win the football game.

Folks, we are already off to a crazy start in the NFL! Enjoy the season!

Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to lose the turnover margin by at least 3, incur 100 penalty yards, allow 450 yards, and still win the game. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 10, 2021