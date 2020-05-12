According to Gov. Whitmer, Detroit Lions could lose huge advantage this fall

As it stands, the NFL is planning on business as usual as they have already released their 2020 regular-season schedule, which will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10.

If the season does begin as planned, the Detroit Lions would host the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13 at Ford Field in Detroit.

But if what Governor Whitmer is saying comes to fruition, the Lions could lose a huge advantage this fall as she does not expect to see capacity crowds in Michigan stadiums anytime soon.

From Detroit Free Press:

“There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Whitmer said in an interview on the Mojo in the Morning Show on WQKI-FM (95.5). “But we also have to measure (peoples’) expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.”

This would obviously be a huge blow to the Lions as playing in front of a packed Ford Field is a nice advantage for them, especially considering they are often the lesser team.