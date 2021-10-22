Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills cinematographer, wounds director with prop gun

According to a report from Variety, actor Alec Baldwin has accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun while filming for his film, “Rust.”

In addition to killing Hutchins, Baldwin also reportedly wounded director, Joel Souza.

From Variety:

The incident occurred on the set of “Rust,” an independent feature that was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular production location south of Santa Fe.

Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office.

Click here to read the rest of the report

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1451375064914358276?s=20

