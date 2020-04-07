40.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Detroit Tigers News
Updated:

Actor Tom Selleck honors Detroit Tigers great, Al Kaline

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Roughly 30 hours ago (depending on when you read this), news broke that Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline had passed away.

Over those past 30 hours, countless individuals have honored Kaline with a simple tweet or even a story which told about how great of a man he was.

On Tuesday evening, TV actor Tom Selleck, who is a known Tigers fan, commented on his idol, Al Kaline.

Selleck absolutely nailed what Kaline was all about, to every single person he met.

Previous articleReport: NFL general managers to run mock draft
Next articleDetroit Tigers’ Carlos Guillen hits bomb, flips bat and stares down Jared Weaver [Video]

