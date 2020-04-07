Actor Tom Selleck honors Detroit Tigers great, Al Kaline

Roughly 30 hours ago (depending on when you read this), news broke that Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline had passed away.

Over those past 30 hours, countless individuals have honored Kaline with a simple tweet or even a story which told about how great of a man he was.

On Tuesday evening, TV actor Tom Selleck, who is a known Tigers fan, commented on his idol, Al Kaline.

Tom Selleck made TV stars out of Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, but he idolized Al Kaline: pic.twitter.com/UydNS1fa2Q — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 8, 2020

Selleck absolutely nailed what Kaline was all about, to every single person he met.