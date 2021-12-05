Adam Erne channels his inner-Vladimir Konstantinov with huge neutral zone hit [Video]

These are the kind of hits that remind hockey players everywhere that you must keep your head up!

New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier found that out the hard way tonight, as Detroit Red Wings forward Adam Erne laid him out with a devastating (and perfectly clean) check during the 1st period tonight at Little Caesars Arena:

Adam Erne introduces himself to Anthony Beauvillier with a devestating check! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/WLl7ncUDFs — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 5, 2021

The Islanders would take exception to the hit, going after Erne immediately afterwards.