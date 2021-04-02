Adam Erne could be attractive depth option for playoff teams

Sharing is caring!

The NHL Trade Deadline will be here before we know it, and just like in recent seasons, the Detroit Red Wings will once again be poised to sell off assets with their eye on the future.

And they have several tradable commodities that you can bet other NHL teams have been watching. Among the most obvious candidates to be moved include forward Bobby Ryan, goaltender Jonathan Bernier and defenseman Marc Staal. All three are set to become unrestricted free-agents at season’s end and could prove valuable for clubs looking to make deep playoff runs.

And beyond those more notable names, one additional player has emerged as a potential possibility that could prove attractive to teams.

Hard-nosed forward Adam Erne has matched his career high in goals with seven already this season, and like the aforementioned players, he’s on an expiring contract. Should he continue his current play, he could be an additional piece that GM Steve Yzerman unloads for a future asset.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that he’d re-sign with the team this summer, so naturally, Detroit may as well get something for him while they can.

