Adam Erne discusses the opportunities he has with Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings locked up forward Adam Erne for another two seasons yesterday, keeping him in Detroit through at least 2023. The gritty forward tied his previous high last season in points with 20 in just 46 games played, equaling his 20 points while playing with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018-19.

And for Erne, he was all about taking advantage of the opportunity that was in front of him.

“Its about being able to do something with the opportunity when you get it,” he said today after his deal was made official. “I was able to do that. It felt good to have a year like that.”

“We just talked the contract all over the summer, and it wasn’t done yet so we filed for arbitration,” he explained of the contractual process. “We were able to find a number that we were both happy at, that was pretty much it. There wasn’t anything crazy.”

Among Erne’s highlights last season include leading the Red Wings in total hits with 82. He also tied the Red Wings’ longest point streak of the season, spanning eight games in April. His three power play goals also tied for the team lead.

“It felt good to have a year like that, and hopefully next year I can pick up where I left off.”

