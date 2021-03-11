Adam Erne gets KO’d by Barclay Goodrow in fight [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings forward Adam Erne isn’t one to back down from anyone, and it isn’t often that he ends up on the wrong end of a fight.

Unfortunately for him, that changed tonight against his former team.

He dropped the gloves against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow, and it was quite the spirited bout until Goodrow landed a hard right to Erne’s jaw, dropping him to the ice:

Barclay Goodrow DROPS Adam Erne pic.twitter.com/pNWSwPjuEe — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) March 12, 2021

Erne would immediately head to the locker room for repairs.