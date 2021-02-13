Adam Erne goes coast to coast for his 1st goal of the season [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

We’ve seen a coast-to-coast goal against the Nashville Predators from superstar forward Pavel Datsyuk in year’s past, and now Adam Erne is getting in on the fun!

Erne gave the Detroit Red Wings a 2-0 advantage in the 1st period against the Predators, taking the puck from behind his blue line and advancing through center ice. He then breezed through four Nashville players and backhanded the puck past Rinne:

Erne skates.

Erne shoots.

Erne scores.

Just like he drew it up.

We're having a fun one on FOX Sports Detroit.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/VNfhegzRAC — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 14, 2021

For reference, here’s Datsyuk’s goal against Nashville in 2013:

<noscript><iframe title="Pavel Datsyuk walks through the Entire Predators Team for the goal Feb 19 2013" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/COuJmG2M5hk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

We’re liking this start tonight!