Adam Erne goes coast to coast for his 1st goal of the season [VIDEO]

We’ve seen a coast-to-coast goal against the Nashville Predators from superstar forward Pavel Datsyuk in year’s past, and now Adam Erne is getting in on the fun!

Erne gave the Detroit Red Wings a 2-0 advantage in the 1st period against the Predators, taking the puck from behind his blue line and advancing through center ice. He then breezed through four Nashville players and backhanded the puck past Rinne:

For reference, here’s Datsyuk’s goal against Nashville in 2013:

We’re liking this start tonight!

