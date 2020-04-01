Adam Schefter bashes NFL over decision to hold 2020 NFL Draft

COVID-19 has impacted all of us, there is no question about it. Many of us have already had family members or friends test positive for the virus with some of those people dying due to complications. This is very serious, that is a fact.

Yet, the NFL has made the decision to go on with the 2020 NFL Draft as planned.

One person who firmly disagrees with this decision is ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who recently joined Scott Van Pelt to vent about the NFL’s decision.

“OTAs, that’s not happening. The offseason program? That’s not happening. The draft is happening only through the sheer will, force and determination and lack of foresight,” Schefter said to Van Pelt. “They are determined to put this on while there is carnage in the streets.”

Nation, do you agree with Schefter?