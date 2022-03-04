Adam Schefter divulges what Tom Brady’s agent told him after he prematurely broke Brady’s retirement news

When it comes to breaking NFL news, there is non better than Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Not only is Schefter almost always first on big news, but he is accurate.

Well, even the best have a slip up every now and then and that is what happened to Schefter when he prematurely broke the Tom Brady retirement news back in January.

Following Schefter breaking the news that Brady was going to retire from the National Football League, he got a call from Brady’s agent, Don Yee.

During his appearance this week on “Pardon My Take,” Schefter divulged what Yee told him on that phone call.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“The first contact I had with Don Yee was afterwards,” Schefter said. “When he called, he said – and my wife was in the office – and I haven’t talked about this before, but I’m in my office, it’s a Saturday afternoon, there was a snowstorm in New York, wife is sitting there, Don Yee calls and said “why would you not call me in advance?’ I said, ‘I did call you, multiple times, left messages, never heard back from you.’ He said, ‘I have a statement I want to read to you.’ Now, when he said that, I will say I thought OK, what have we got here? What’s this statement going to be?”

This sounds like a case of wanting to be first rather than accurate.

