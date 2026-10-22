The Detroit Lions may have to wait until the offseason to resolve one of their biggest contract situations, and the latest update from NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests Sam LaPorta isn’t getting a new deal anytime soon. With the talented tight end already expressing frustration over his contract situation, Detroit could be heading toward a difficult decision in 2027.

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According to Schefter, the expectation is that LaPorta’s next contract will have to wait until the conclusion of the 2026 NFL season.

“Eventually, Sam LaPorta is going to get paid. But it looks like now it will NOT be until after this season,” Schefter said during an ESPN appearance on Thursday.

That development adds another layer to a situation that has become increasingly uncomfortable for both sides, especially considering LaPorta’s importance to Detroit’s offense.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Sam LaPorta Contract Situation Takes Another Turn

LaPorta entered the 2026 season hoping to secure a long-term extension, but negotiations have failed to produce an agreement. Talks between the Lions and their former second-round pick were put on hold on Oct. 4 after the sides couldn’t find common ground, a breakdown first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The timing is particularly significant because LaPorta is playing on the final year of his rookie contract. Unlike first-round selections, second-round picks do not have a fifth-year team option, meaning Detroit must either reach a new agreement, use the franchise tag, or risk watching LaPorta reach free agency next offseason.

The 25-year-old has certainly made his case on the field, recording 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns through five games in 2026. His production has been especially encouraging following the serious back injury that shortened his 2025 season.

LaPorta Has Already Made His Frustration Clear

What makes Schefter’s latest update even more interesting is that LaPorta has not exactly hidden his disappointment.

During his Wednesday appearance on Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast, LaPorta made it clear that he believes his contributions deserve greater recognition from the organization. He also acknowledged that continuing his career elsewhere is a possibility if the Lions don’t offer him the contract he’s seeking.

“I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever,” LaPorta said.

Those comments certainly don’t sound like someone thrilled with the current situation, although LaPorta has continued producing for Detroit. His willingness to discuss playing elsewhere also puts additional pressure on general manager Brad Holmes to find a solution.

The Lions now face an interesting situation, particularly after making significant investments in several other cornerstone players. Detroit has already rewarded members of its talented young core, but LaPorta remains one of the biggest unresolved pieces of the puzzle.

As we previously reported, the two sides stopped negotiating after failing to reach an agreement earlier this month. Thursday’s update from Schefter reinforces the growing expectation that a resolution won’t arrive until the offseason.

There is still a path toward keeping LaPorta in Detroit, even if negotiations remain on hold. The Lions could eventually reach a long-term agreement or use the franchise tag to prevent him from immediately reaching unrestricted free agency, a possibility also outlined in our examination of Detroit’s contract options.

However, waiting until after the season introduces another element of uncertainty. LaPorta’s value could continue climbing if he maintains his current production, and another strong season would only strengthen his negotiating position.

For now, the Lions still have their starting tight end, and LaPorta has every reason to continue playing at a high level. But with Schefter expecting the situation to remain unresolved until after the season, Detroit’s front office will have a significant decision waiting when the final whistle blows.