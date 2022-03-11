Adam Schefter gives ‘proper response’ to his ‘poorly worded tweet’ about Deshaun Watson

Well, you knew this was coming.

Earlier on Friday, Adam Schefter reported that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges as a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints against him.

Following his initial tweet, Schefter tweeted out the following:

“This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints.”

That tweet did not go over well at all as plenty of people came out of the woodwork to bash Schefter.

Just moments ago, Schefter took to Twitter to give a “proper response” to his “poorly worded tweet.”

“This was a poorly worded tweet that deserves a proper response. It was intended to provide insight into the strategy of Watson’s legal team from its POV. I should have been clearer. As legal experts have explained, a lack of an indictment alone does not mean someone is innocent.”