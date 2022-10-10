Adam Schefter gives update on Lions CB Saivion Smith

During Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions CB Saivion Smith suffered an injury that left a lot of people praying that he would be ok.

Following the injury, an ambulance came out onto the field and Smith was taken to a local hospital for observation.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that the plan was for Smith, who had feeling in all of his extremities, to fly back to Detroit with his teammates.

Schefter gives update on Saivion Smith

Just moments ago, Adam Schefter took to Twitter to give the following update on Saivion Smith.

Lions’ CB Saivion Smith, who was transported to a local New England hospital Sunday for his neck injury, later flew back to Detroit with the team and is in concussion protocol, per source. Per Adam Schefter

Considering the optics of the situation on Sunday, the fact that Smith is only in concussion protocol is a blessing.