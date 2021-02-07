Adam Schefter leaks Carolina Panthers offer for Matthew Stafford

By now, you have almost certainly heard that the Detroit Lions are trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a 1st round pick in 2022 and 2023, and a 3rd round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

But we all know that there were multiple other offers on the table that the Lions turned down.

One of those offers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, came from the Carolina Panthers and it included the No. 8 overall pick in 2021, QB Teddy Bridgewater, and a 5th round pick.

Nation, did the Lions take the better offer?

 

 

