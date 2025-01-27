fb
Monday, January 27, 2025
Detroit Lions

Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions’ Next Offensive Coordinator

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Monday, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Insider Adam Schefter made a bold prediction regarding the Detroit Lions' next offensive coordinator. Schefter revealed that he expects John Morton, the current passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, to be hired by the Lions.

Detroit Lions

“I would expect that to be Johnny Morton, the Denver Broncos passing game coordinator. See how that works out, write that down,” Schefter stated, suggesting Morton as a prime candidate to take over the Lions' offensive playcalling duties.

https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1883941868335161403

Morton, known for his offensive acumen, could bring a fresh approach to the Lions' high-powered offense, which was a top contender in the league during the 2024 season. His experience as a key contributor to the Broncos' passing game makes him an intriguing choice for Detroit, as the team continues its search for a new offensive coordinator after Ben Johnson's departure.

If the prediction holds true, Lions fans could soon see Morton in action, helping to elevate the offense in 2025.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
