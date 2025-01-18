fb
Friday, January 17, 2025
Detroit Lions

Adam Schefter Pushes Back On Ben Johnson Rumors

W.G. Brady
ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter has expressed some skepticism regarding the growing rumors linking Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders’ vacant head coach position. Johnson has become one of the most desirable coaching candidates this offseason, with four teams—the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots—having interviewed him. Despite the momentum suggesting that Johnson could be the Raiders' next head coach, Schefter isn't ready to crown him as the frontrunner just yet.

Schefter Pushes Back on Ben Johnson to the Raiders

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Schefter made it clear that he isn’t ready to buy into the narrative of Johnson's impending move to Las Vegas. “I know everybody’s got Ben Johnson anointed to the Raiders,” Schefter said, “but I’m not in that camp right now. I like to believe it before I see it.”

Schefter's comments come after reports suggested that Johnson was the front-runner for the Raiders' job, with some even claiming there was significant momentum for him to take over in Las Vegas. While Schefter isn't ruling out the possibility of Johnson heading to the Raiders, he’s cautious about the speculation surrounding the decision, especially considering the competitive landscape of the NFL coaching carousel.

Chicago Bears as a Viable Alternative

What has caught Schefter’s attention more than the Raiders’ job is the possibility of Johnson taking the Chicago Bears’ head coaching position. “Why is everyone ignoring Chicago when it comes to Ben Johnson?” Schefter asked, expressing surprise that the Bears’ job has been largely dismissed in the conversation surrounding Johnson’s future.

The Bears’ position could be appealing for several reasons, particularly the opportunity to work with Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Working with a young quarterback like Williams could provide Johnson with the chance to build something special in Chicago, and that appeal should not be underestimated. The Bears, despite their struggles in recent seasons, have an intriguing future with Williams at the helm, and that could outweigh the challenges Johnson might face with a team like the Raiders.

Challenges in the AFC West

One of the reasons Schefter remains hesitant about Johnson’s potential move to the Raiders has to do with the challenges of coaching in the AFC West. The division features three teams— the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos— that have proven quarterbacks and established head coaches. With such competition in the division, the task of coaching the Raiders could prove daunting, especially when compared to the opportunities in the NFC North.

Schefter noted that while the AFC West is a competitive landscape, the NFC North presents its own challenges, particularly with the Lions’ continued growth under Dan Campbell and the potential for the Bears to take a significant leap forward with the right leadership. Schefter’s analysis points out that Johnson, being selective in his decision-making, may find more long-term stability and success with a different team, like the Bears, than by taking on the Raiders' tough competition.

Johnson’s Cautious Approach

While Schefter doesn't dismiss the possibility of Johnson taking the Raiders' job, he suggests that Johnson’s picky nature regarding job selection might push him in another direction. “I don’t think it’s as much of a lock as people are making it out to be,” Schefter said.

Johnson has shown that he takes his time when making career decisions, and with so many teams vying for his services, he’s in a position to be selective. The chance to rebuild a franchise with a promising young quarterback or to take on a more stable coaching job could be a more appealing route for Johnson, even with the Raiders' apparent interest in him.

The Future of Ben Johnson

As of now, the rumors surrounding Ben Johnson’s potential move to the Raiders remain just that—rumors. While the job is still in play, Schefter’s insights remind us that there are other, equally enticing opportunities available for the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Whether it’s the Bears with their promising young quarterback or another high-profile job, Johnson’s decision will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about storylines this offseason.

Though many have pegged the Raiders as the likely destination for Johnson, don’t count out other suitors, especially with a highly competitive coaching landscape this year. Only time will tell where Ben Johnson’s future lies, but one thing is certain: his next move will be closely watched and discussed across the league.

Former Detroit Lions QB Could Become Dallas Cowboys Head Coach
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
