Adam Schefter releases apology and tribute to Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday, Adam Schefter broke the devastating news that former Ohio State (and Pittsburgh Steelers) quarterback Dwayne Haskins had died after being hit by a vehicle.

But while breaking the news, Schefter added that Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh, which most people took as insensitive.

Here is the original tweet, which was promptly deleted.

On Monday, Schefter took to his podcast to release an apology and tribute to Haskins.

“It was insensitive,” Schefter said during the podcast clip. “It was a mistake. And I can assure you is not my intention. I wish I could have that tweet back. The focus should have been on Dwayne, who he was as a person, a husband, a friend, and so much more. I wanted to apologize to Dwayne’s family, his friends, the players in the National Football League, and offer my condolences to everybody close to Dwayne.”

An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/QxjShC4ZYu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2022

Not surprisingly, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk bashed Schefter again for using this to promote his podcast.

Late Monday afternoon, Schefter finally did what he should have done on Saturday. He posted an apology on Twitter. But it seemed to have a strategic element. Instead of simply posting an apology on Twitter — which he could have done at any point on Saturday or Sunday — Schefter used the occasion to push traffic to his podcast, where a three-minute and 33-second clip has harvested as of this posting 944,000 views.

Schefter doesn’t address why it took him two days to apologize. Moreover, the words quoted above weren’t tweeted by Schefter. All that appears on his Twitter page is “an apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins,” with a link to the podcast clip.