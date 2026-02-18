Adam Schefter Reveals Cost for Detroit Lions to Trade for Maxx Crosby

The idea of the Detroit Lions landing Maxx Crosby refuses to go away, and during Super Bowl week, it picked up even more traction.

A report circulating around Radio Row suggested the Las Vegas Raiders would only consider moving their franchise pass rusher if a team was willing to offer “probably more” than what the Dallas Cowboys received from the Green Bay Packers for Micah Parsons last August. That’s a massive ask, and on Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter added some important context.

Appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, Schefter poured a bit of cold water on the growing Crosby trade buzz — especially for teams like Detroit dreaming of pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson.

Will the Raiders Actually Trade Maxx Crosby?

According to Schefter, the Raiders’ public stance hasn’t changed much at all.

“I was told that the Raiders don’t want to trade him and that if they even contemplated it, it would take a Micah Parsons-type package,” Schefter said, per Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “That’s what I was told. Do I think they’re getting two ones and a player? No. Do I think that they’re going to want to trade him? No. Do I think he’ll be traded? …It’ll change by the week, but it’s certainly possible.”

In other words, Las Vegas is setting the bar sky-high — even if Schefter himself isn’t convinced anyone will clear it.

The Micah Parsons Trade Sets the Benchmark

If the Raiders are serious about a Parsons-level return, the precedent is eye-opening.

Last summer, Green Bay sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas in exchange for the rights to sign Parsons. The Cowboys then locked him up on a four-year, $188 million contract, including $136 million guaranteed.

That’s the type of package Las Vegas would want for Crosby, and maybe even more, depending on the team calling.

Crosby, meanwhile, signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders last offseason. He’ll be 29 years old when the 2026 season begins, while Parsons turns 27 later this spring. Age, contract length, and positional value all factor heavily into how front offices evaluate a deal like this.

What Would That Mean for Detroit?

For the Lions, that’s where reality starts to set in.

Would Detroit even entertain sending two first-round picks plus a premium player? Names like Alim McNeill or Jameson Williams would almost certainly come up in any serious discussion. That’s the type of talent it takes to pry loose an elite edge rusher under contract.

But that’s also where the math gets ugly.

Detroit has already committed major money to core players, and more extensions are coming. With massive contracts already on the books and others looming, absorbing Crosby’s deal while surrendering draft capital and a young contributor feels unrealistic.

As tantalizing as the idea of Hutchinson and Crosby terrorizing quarterbacks might be, the financial gymnastics required make it hard to see this as anything more than a fun hypothetical.

A Dream Scenario — But Probably Just That

Schefter’s comments didn’t completely shut the door on a Crosby trade. He even acknowledged that situations like this can change quickly. Still, everything points to the Raiders holding firm and the price remaining prohibitively high.

Personally, it’s hard to envision the Lions ever truly getting to the point where they’d pull the trigger — not with their current cap structure and long-term plans.

The buzz may continue, but unless something dramatic shifts in Las Vegas, Maxx Crosby feels far more likely to remain a Raider than to end up in Honolulu blue.