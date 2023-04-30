Adam Schefter reveals target date to release 2023 NFL schedule

Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, Lamar Jackson has agreed to a record-breaking contract with the Baltimore Ravens, and the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. Now, we get to look forward to the 2023 NFL schedule being released. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the target date to release the schedule is May 11.

“NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move ahead and lock it in.”