Adam Schefter reveals Week 5 availability for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs

It comes as no surprise, but when the Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, they will be without two of their offensive weapons. According to a report from Adam Schefter, both WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB Jahmyr Gibbs are not expected to play in Week 5. On the bright side, Schefter did note that Jameson Williams is expected to suit up for the first time following his suspension.

What Happened to St. Brown and Gibbs?

St. Brown suffered an abdominal injury during the Lions Thursday Night Football win over the Green Bay Packers. He was able to finish out the game, but after not practicing at all this week, he was listed as DOUBTFUL on the Lions' final injury report.

As far as Gibbs goes, he practiced fully all week before suffering a hamstring injury on Friday. He was a surprise addition as QUESTIONABLE to the Lions' final injury report, but he was eventually downgraded to DOUBTFUL.

Why it Matters

The bigger of the two losses here is Amon-Ra St. Brown, as he has been the Lions' most consistent receiver for the past two years. On Saturday, the Lions promoted WR Dylan Drummond out of Eastern Michigan to the active roster, which was a big hint that St. Brown will not play against the Panthers. Expect Kalif Raymond and Marvin Jones Jr. to get an uptick in snaps with St. Brown out.

With Gibbs missing Sunday's game, you can expect starter David Montgomery to have another big workload day. Last week, during a win over the Packers, he carried the ball an astounding 32 times. Craig Reynolds will also be called upon to make up some of the carries that will be lost with Gibbs out.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Injury Updates for St. Brown and Gibbs: The Detroit Lions will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 without two key offensive weapons, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Both players have been ruled out due to injuries, which will significantly impact the Lions' offensive strategy. St. Brown's Abdominal Injury: Amon-Ra St. Brown sustained an abdominal injury during the Lions' Thursday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers. Despite finishing the game, he did not practice throughout the week, resulting in a DOUBTFUL designation on the Lions' final injury report. Gibbs' Hamstring Woes: Jahmyr Gibbs, who practiced fully all week, suffered a hamstring injury on Friday, catching the team by surprise. Initially listed as QUESTIONABLE, he was later downgraded to DOUBTFUL on the injury report. Gibbs' absence will affect the Lions' rushing game, putting the spotlight on David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds.

Bottom Line: Missing Pieces

The Detroit Lions will face a challenge in Week 5 as they take on the Carolina Panthers without Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. St. Brown's consistent contributions as a receiver will be missed, and his absence will likely lead to increased snaps for Kalif Raymond and Marvin Jones Jr. On the other hand, with Gibbs sidelined, David Montgomery is expected to carry a heavy workload, as he did in the previous game against the Packers, with support from Craig Reynolds. These injuries will test the Lions' depth and adaptability as they seek success against the Panthers.