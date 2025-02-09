Adam Schefter Reveals When Randy Moss Will Return to ESPN

In a heartening update, ESPN insider Adam Schefter has shared that Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss will make his return to the network for Super Bowl LVII's pregame show. Moss had taken a leave of absence in November after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. After undergoing a procedure, followed by chemotherapy and radiation, Moss is ready to rejoin his ESPN colleagues and bring his signature insights to the biggest day in football.

A huge welcome back: Hall-of-Fame WR Randy Moss is returning to ESPN’s NFL Countdown, Sunday, 10 am et, live from New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/323XZqfBQs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2025

Randy Moss’ Courageous Comeback

Randy Moss’ absence left a noticeable void on ESPN’s coverage, but after months of recovery and treatment, Moss is prepared to return on Sunday, February 11th, for the network's Super Bowl pregame coverage. His return, set for the show beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, marks a major milestone in his battle against the insidious disease. Fans and colleagues alike are excited to see the beloved former wide receiver back in his element, offering expert analysis and his unique perspective on the game.

A Battle Well-Fought

In December, Moss candidly shared his experience with the “Whipple” procedure, a major surgery to treat bile duct cancer. The road to recovery was no easy feat, but Moss remained determined to get back to work. His dedication and strength throughout the process have inspired many, and his return is a symbol of resilience and hope for those battling similar challenges.

Moss vowed to return, and now, as Super Bowl Sunday approaches, he is keeping his promise. With his undeniable passion for the game and the fans who have supported him, Moss is making his long-awaited return to the ESPN team. This marks not only his comeback to football broadcasting but also a victory in his personal fight against cancer.