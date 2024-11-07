Adam Schefter Updates Future of Lions OC Ben Johnson

During a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up, NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared his insights on the future of Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. As the 2024 season approaches, Johnson has emerged as a prominent name in head coaching discussions, and Schefter provided valuable perspective on his potential career moves.

Schefter indicated that he expects Johnson to be “very selective” regarding head coaching openings after the season. This cautious approach reflects Johnson's thoughtful consideration of any opportunities that may arise. “If Ben Johnson is interviewing with anybody this year, he's interviewing with the intent that he's going to take that job,” Schefter added, emphasizing Johnson's seriousness about pursuing a head coaching position if the right opportunity presents itself.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1854558927255482741

Johnson has garnered attention as a head coaching candidate over the past couple of years, but he has chosen to remain with the Lions, contributing to the team's offensive success. His ability to guide the Lions to a potent offense has only increased his stock among NFL teams looking for leadership.

As the Lions continue their push for a Super Bowl, Johnson's role will be crucial in shaping their offensive strategy. However, with the possibility of head coaching interviews looming, fans and analysts alike will be keeping a close eye on his future decisions as the 2024 season unfolds. The combination of Johnson's talent and the current success of the Lions could make him one of the most sought-after candidates in the league.