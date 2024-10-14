Adam Schefter Weighs In On Detroit Lions Potentially Trading For Maxx Crosby

With the devastating injury to Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, speculation has been swirling about what the Detroit Lions might do to fill the massive void left on the defensive line. Many fans and analysts have thrown out potential trade targets, with one of the most intriguing being Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

WHY THE DETROIT LIONS WILL NOT TRADE FOR MAXX CROSBY

On Monday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he addressed the possibility of the Lions making a blockbuster trade for Crosby. Schefter made it clear that while the Lions might look to make a move, going after Crosby might not be realistic.

“I see the Detroit Lions looking to make a move but I don't see them mortgaging the future,” Schefter explained. “I believe earlier in the year a team floated a one for Maxx Crosby and they were told that the Raiders wouldn't even entertain it.”

A Blockbuster Trade Seems Unlikely

Crosby, who is one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL, would certainly be an exciting addition for the Lions. However, Schefter’s comments suggest that the Raiders are highly reluctant to part ways with their star player, even if presented with a first-round draft pick. The Lions, under the leadership of general manager Brad Holmes, have been smart about building for the future, and it seems unlikely they would give up multiple assets for one player, even one as talented as Crosby.

With Hutchinson out after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula, Detroit is undoubtedly evaluating its options. Hutchinson's injury is a major setback for a team with serious playoff aspirations in 2024, but Schefter’s insight highlights that a trade for Crosby is unlikely to be part of the solution.

Lions Must Consider Long-Term Strategy

The Lions are currently 4-1 and have looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders early in the season. While losing Hutchinson is a significant blow, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have emphasized long-term success over short-term gambles.

Instead of mortgaging the future for a star like Crosby, Detroit may explore other trade options or lean on its current depth, which includes players like James Houston and Josh Paschal.

For now, the Lions will need to adjust to life without Hutchinson, but a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby appears to be off the table.