7-Year NFL Veteran Arrested in Human-Trafficking Sting Operation

Former NFL linebacker Adarius Taylor was arrested in a human-trafficking sting in Florida. He faces felony child abuse and solicitation charges.

A former NFL linebacker with seven seasons under his belt has found himself at the center of a massive human-trafficking sting that resulted in more than 250 arrests. Adarius Taylor, who played for the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Browns, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges — and the disturbing details of his arrest are making national headlines.

Former NFL Linebacker Adarius Taylor Among 255 Arrested

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests following Operation Fool Around and Find Out, a large-scale, multi-agency sting conducted from May 2 to May 10. The effort included support from local Florida law enforcement as well as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

One of the most shocking names on the arrest list: Adarius Taylor, 34, who played linebacker in the NFL from 2014 to 2020 under his birth name, Adarius Glanton.

Taylor was charged with:

Felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm

Misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Taylor brought his 6-year-old child to the sting location and left the child in the car while he went inside to engage in the illegal act. The child was later taken into protective custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“Obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker, because his brain cells are scrambled,” Sheriff Judd said during a press conference.

“The Highest Number of Suspects We’ve Ever Arrested”

The scope of the operation was staggering. A total of 255 individuals were arrested:

141 for soliciting prostitutes

93 for offering to commit prostitution

10 for aiding and abetting prostitution

11 for child sex crimes, including soliciting what they believed to be minors online

Arrestees came from across the United States and even abroad — including undocumented individuals from as far away as Brazil. American arrests included individuals from 13 different states, spanning from Florida to New Jersey.

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime,” Judd said. “It results in exploitation, disease, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families.”

Taylor’s arrest comes years after his last NFL game. He earned over $6.5 million in career earnings and played his best season in 2018, recording 60 tackles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His pro career also included:

Time with the Carolina Panthers

A stint with the Cleveland Browns

A short-lived comeback attempt with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders in 2023

Despite the money, fame, and platform, Taylor is now facing a legal battle that could define the rest of his life.

The Bottom Line

Adarius Taylor’s arrest is another reminder that fame and fortune don’t always insulate people from making damaging — and dangerous — choices. With child endangerment and solicitation charges hanging over him, Taylor’s fall from NFL linebacker to criminal suspect is both rapid and alarming.

While the NFL has distanced itself from former players facing legal trouble, Taylor’s name will now forever be tied to one of the largest human-trafficking stings in U.S. history.



Sources: Orlando Sentinel, NFL.com. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.