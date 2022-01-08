in U of M

Additional Michigan basketball game on verge of postponement

The Wolverines game against Michigan State was postponed on Saturday

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc throughout the Michigan basketball program, causing Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State to be postponed as the Wolverines reportedly only had five scholarship players available.

Now, according to a report from Austin Meek and Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, there is a 99% chance that Tuesday’s game against No. 3 Purdue will also be postponed.

If Tuesday’s game is postponed, which it sounds like it will be, Michigan’s next game will not come until next Friday against Illinois.

Stay tuned.

