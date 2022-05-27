Additional NFL teams interested in Colin Kaepernick

As you have likely heard by now, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in the league since 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem, has completed a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to reports, Kaepernick had a positive workout but no deal is imminent.

Colin Kaepernick‘s arm strength and conditioning stood out in his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, but no signing was imminent as of late Thursday night, sources told ESPN.

The Raiders considered Kaepernick’s workout a “positive,” a source said. Las Vegas could be looking for another passer to serve as the backup for Derek Carr despite trading for former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and signing Nick Mullens.

Well, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there were a couple of other NFL teams who were interested in bringing Kaepernick in for a workout before the Raiders did.

A couple of other teams were already interested in Colin Kaepernick

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“I’m told there were a couple of other teams that were already interested in him before this Raiders workout,” Florio said. “Now, time will tell whether or not those two teams do anything about it, but this Raiders workout goes a long way towards finally turning the page.

“After five years, we’ve finally crossed that boundary and he’s gotten a workout and the Raiders are still standing today. And I think that may help other teams become willing to bring the guy in and see what he can do.”

Nation, do you think Colin Kaepernick will land with an NFL team for the 2022 season? Should the Detroit Lions consider bringing him in for a workout?

