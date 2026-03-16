Potential Michigan Sweet 16 Opponent Facing Trouble Before NCAA Tournament

As Michigan prepares to begin its NCAA Tournament run, a potential opponent later in the bracket could be dealing with a major off-court issue involving one of its key players.

According to reports, Aden Holloway, a guard for Alabama, was arrested Monday morning by Tuscaloosa police.

Details of the Arrest

Authorities say agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of a residence Monday morning in Tuscaloosa.

During the search, officials reportedly recovered more than a pound of marijuana, along with paraphernalia and cash.

Holloway, 21, was charged with:

First-degree possession of marijuana

Failure to affix a tax stamp

He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where his bond was set at $5,000.

The report also indicated that Holloway had previously been involved in a traffic stop last week involving University of Alabama police.

Why It Matters for Michigan

The timing of the arrest is notable as the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

Michigan enters March Madness as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will open tournament play Thursday night against the winner of the First Four matchup between UMBC and Howard Bison.

If the bracket unfolds as expected, Alabama could be a potential Sweet 16 opponent for Michigan later in the tournament.

That means the status of Holloway, who has been a key contributor for Alabama, could have an impact on the potential matchup if both teams advance to the second weekend.

Focus Remains on Michigan’s Path

For now, Michigan’s focus remains squarely on its own path through the tournament.

The Wolverines finished the season 31–3 and earned the top seed in their region despite falling to Purdue Boilermakers men’s basketball in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

With tipoff set for Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS, Michigan will look to take the first step toward a deep March Madness run.

But as the tournament unfolds, news coming from potential opponents, like Alabama, could add another layer of intrigue to Michigan’s road through the bracket.