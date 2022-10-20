Adidas unveils Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform

Are you ready to see the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform for the 2022-23 season?

If you have been waiting patiently for these uniforms as we have been, that wait is finally over!

What does the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform look like?

On Thursday, Adidas unveiled the ‘Reverse Retro’ uniforms for all 32 NHL teams, including our Detroit Red Wings.

Here is a look a what the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform looks like for the 2022-23 season.

What do you think of these?

Here is a look at what all 32 ‘Reverse Retro’ uniforms look like.

Here's all 32 NHL #ReverseRetro jerseys in one graphic via Adidas. pic.twitter.com/kbGNlfMnRn — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) October 20, 2022

Nation, which of these is your favorite?

How can I purchase a Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey?

You cannot purchase a ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey quite yet but you will be able to on November 15.

Reverse Retro jerseys are priced between $190-$240 in the U.S. and $210-$260 in Canada. They’ll be available for purchase Nov. 15 exclusively at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and team stores, with wider availability at additional retailers starting Nov. 20. Via Forbes

Will you be shelling out some cash for one of these jerseys?