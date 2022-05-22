Video: MLB’s top prospect Adley Rutschman has arrived

This past Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles announced they’d be calling up their top prospect, Adley Rutschman. Rutschman, 24, was the first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State. If it were not for a triceps injury this Spring, the dynamic catching prospect would have likely begun the season in Baltimore.

Rutschman has slashed .309/.427/.515 in 19 minor league games this season while belting three home runs.

Every time a player of this caliber makes a debut, it is newsworthy. The 24-year-old took to the field and, after a few words with the home plate umpire, stood behind the dish for a few moments taking it all in. It’s such a grind to get to the major leagues, watching Rutschaman glance around the ballpark before crouching behind the plate for the first time to warm up the Baltimore starting pitcher, Kyle Bradish, with the Oriole fans greeting him with a standing ovation was such an incredible moment.

Soak it all in, kid pic.twitter.com/bSFc0Aq5o1 — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) May 21, 2022

What he did a bit later was equally as impressive.

Adley's first hit is a triple. Can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/UHwXlR0TtW — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) May 22, 2022

Rutschman belted a triple to the right-field corner in his first career at-bat. Tampa Bay would win the game convincingly to the tune of 6-1, but Rutschman would finish the day going 1-3 with a walk.

Getting to know Adley Rutschman.

CBS Sports analyst R.J. Anderson had Rutschman labeled as the top prospect heading into the 2022 season;

“Rutschman, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, is on the precipice of stardom. Evaluators have maintained that he would someday feature four plus or better tools (everything but the speed), as well as an excellent feel for the strike zone and field-general qualities. Rutschman, a switch-hitter, has lived up to expectations. He batted .312/.405/.490 in 43 games at Triple-A, suggesting the only thing standing between him and the majors is the Orioles’ desire to suppress his wages. Even they won’t be able to hold down Rutschman for long; he’s the future of the catcher position.”

The Baltimore Orioles are scuffling this season, sitting at 16-25. That is still better than the Detroit Tigers, 13-26, who recently swept Baltimore in a three-game series at home last week.

If you were wondering, the Detroit Tigers selected Riley Greene fifth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft headlined by Rutschman. Bobby Witt Jr. went second to Kansas City, Andrew Vaughn went third to the White Sox, and JJ Bleday was selected fourth by Miami.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

