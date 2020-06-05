41.2 F
Saturday, June 6, 2020
Adrian Peterson: NFL players "without a doubt" will kneel for anthem next season

Detroit Lions News
By Michael Whitaker

The controversy involving National Football League players kneeling for the national anthem prior to games doesn’t appear to be over in the slightest.

According to Adrian Peterson, there’s “no doubt” that players will be kneeling once again.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick gained national attention for his silent protest prior to games, which was soon followed by several other NFL players.

In the past week, protests have broken out all over the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

It also comes on the heels of the comments from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who said that he doesn’t agree with anyone who kneels during the anthem, viewing it as disrespectful to the American flag and veterans across the country. Brees has since apologized for his comments, saying they were “insensitive” and pledging allegiance to the black community to battle “systemic racial injustice”.

An anthem policy was previously implemented by the NFL in 2018, stating that players must either stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room.

