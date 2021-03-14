Adrian Peterson reportedly expresses interest in new team

Sharing is caring!

At this point, it seems almost certain that the Detroit Lions and Adrian Peterson will officially part ways when the new NFL league year begins on March 17.

So, where will Peterson play in 2021?

Well, according to a report from Mark Kabloy, Peterson has expressed interest in signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nation, would this be a good fit for Peterson?

Adrian Peterson expressed interest in playing for the Steelers. That would be a great idea (if he takes $1M). He can be a short-yardage guy but more importantly, he could bring veteran leadership to an awfully young room that will get younger after the draft. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 13, 2021