Adrian Peterson reportedly expresses interest in new team

At this point, it seems almost certain that the Detroit Lions and Adrian Peterson will officially part ways when the new NFL league year begins on March 17.

So, where will Peterson play in 2021?

Well, according to a report from Mark Kabloy, Peterson has expressed interest in signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nation, would this be a good fit for Peterson?

