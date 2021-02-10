Adrian Peterson reveals where he wants to play in 2021

Imagine the greatest quarterback of all-time handing off to one of best running backs ever in 2021 …That’s a scene Adrian Peterson is trying to make happen for real … ’cause the future Hall of Fame RB tells TMZ Sports he wants to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2021!!!“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson says … explaining “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”Peterson is slated to be a free agent this offseason after his 1-year contract with the Detroit Lions expires … and there could be some interest from the Bucs in him.Nation, should the Lions bring back Peterson for the 2021 campaign or would you like to see him get his shot with Brady.