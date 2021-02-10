Adrian Peterson reveals where he wants to play in 2021

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson may want to play forever but as we know, father time eventually catches up to everyone and he seems to be gaining on Peterson quickly.

Though Peterson has suggested that he would like to give it another run with the Lions, you can bet he would leap at the opportunity to sign with a contender if he has the opportunity.

According to Peterson, he would like to join forces with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

From TMZ:

Imagine the greatest quarterback of all-time handing off to one of best running backs ever in 2021 …

TMZ Sports he wants to play with That’s a scene Adrian Peterson is trying to make happen for real … ’cause the future Hall of Fame RB tellshe wants to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2021!!!

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson says … explaining “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

Peterson is slated to be a free agent this offseason after his 1-year contract with the Detroit Lions expires … and there could be some interest from the Bucs in him.Nation, should the Lions bring back Peterson for the 2021 campaign or would you like to see him get his shot with Brady.