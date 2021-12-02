Adrian Peterson’s father blasts Vikings for bringing in RB who his son beat out in Detroit

Adrian Peterson is looking for a job in the NFL and when Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook went down with an injury, there was some speculation that the team could bring Peterson back.

Instead, Peterson did not even get a call from the Vikings and his dad is not too happy about that.

“That’s disappointing to me,” Nelson Peterson recently said. “He never heard anything from the Vikings and you go in and bring in a guy Adrian beat out in Detroit.”

The player Nelson Peterson is referring to in his comment is former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, who the Vikings brought in for a workout. He was not signed.