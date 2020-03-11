Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA to make decision regarding fan attendance soon

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to affect how professional sports leagues worldwide are conducting business, we’ve already seen two NHL teams announce upcoming games with restricted fan access in an attempt to limit the spread.

And now, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, a decision will be forthcoming by the league as soon as tomorrow regarding their upcoming plans regarding potentially going on hiatus or playing games with restricted fan access.

Would you rather see games outright delayed, or simply played with restricted fan access?