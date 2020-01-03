Adrian Wojnarowski reveals potential return package from Hawks for Pistons C Andre Drummond

On Friday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have had discussions about a trade that would involve Pistons’ center, Andre Drummond.

Embed from Getty Images

Now, Wojo is reporting what a potential return package for Drummond could look like.

From ESPN:

The Detroit Pistons are escalating discussions with several teams about a trade involving All-Star center Andre Drummond, including serious recent talks with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told ESPN.

The Hawks have discussed sending a package that includes a 2020 first-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets and the salary-cap relief of expiring contracts for Detroit, league sources said. A potential deal would include other assets.

There’s an increasing belief inside and outside the Pistons organization that a Drummond deal is growing in likelihood prior to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, league sources said.

The Pistons-Hawks discussions have included ownership levels with both teams, but no ideal is considered imminent, league sources said.

Nation, will the Pistons end up trading Andre Drummond?

— Report via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN — LINK