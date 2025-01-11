fb
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Detroit Lions

AFC Team ‘Enamored’ With Lions OC Ben Johnson Following Interview

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has become one of the most sought-after head coach candidates this NFL offseason, and according to reports, one AFC team has made their admiration for him abundantly clear. The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly “enamored” with Johnson, making him a top priority in their head coach search, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Raiders Are Eager for Johnson

Rapoport revealed that Johnson has quickly emerged as a top candidate for the Raiders, with the organization, including limited partner Tom Brady, expressing deep interest. The Raiders are reportedly willing to wait for Johnson to become available, even as the team continues to navigate its search for a new head coach. The admiration for Johnson, who has helped lead the Lions’ high-powered offense to new heights, could be an indication that Las Vegas sees him as a long-term solution for the franchise.

Ben Johnson's Busy Week of Interviews

Johnson, who has been the mastermind behind the Lions’ offensive success, has already completed interviews with the Raiders (Friday), New England Patriots (Friday), and Chicago Bears (Saturday). He is still slated to interview with Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. His popularity across the NFL coaching landscape speaks to the success he’s had in Detroit, where his ability to create dynamic game plans has helped elevate the Lions' offensive production.

The Competition is Heating Up

While the Raiders seem to be particularly smitten with Johnson, he has other suitors vying for his services as well. With multiple teams interested in his leadership, the decision for Johnson could come down to more than just football schemes. The right fit, ownership alignment, and overall team culture will certainly be key factors in his ultimate decision. But as it stands, the Raiders have made it clear they view him as a prime candidate for the future.

What’s Next for Ben Johnson?

As the NFL head coaching carousel continues to spin, all eyes will remain on Ben Johnson and which team he ultimately decides to lead. While Johnson’s interviews are far from over, it’s evident that the league has recognized his potential, and the Raiders appear to be leading the charge in courting the Lions’ offensive guru. Only time will tell where Johnson’s next chapter will unfold, but his future as an NFL head coach looks incredibly promising.

