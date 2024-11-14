fb
Thursday, November 14, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsAFC Team Projected to Steal Lions' Top Exec, Make Ben Johnson Head...
Detroit Lions

AFC Team Projected to Steal Lions’ Top Exec, Make Ben Johnson Head Coach

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
14

The Detroit Lions could be facing significant changes in their front office in the near future, with a recent prediction suggesting that an AFC team may target one of their key executives and pair him with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

Jaguars Looking to Make Moves

NFL analyst Chad Forbes has forecasted that the Jacksonville Jaguars will poach Lions' chief operating officer Mike Disner to replace Trent Baalke as their general manager. Disner has been with the Lions for years, and his potential move to Jacksonville would be a major shake-up in Detroit's front office.

Forbes went on to suggest that Disner’s first major move in Jacksonville would be to hire Ben Johnson as the Jaguars’ new head coach. Johnson, who has garnered widespread recognition for his work with the Lions’ offense, has already been a top candidate for several head coaching positions in recent years, and his connection to Disner could make this move even more likely.

Why Disner and Johnson?

Disner, who was a part of the Lions’ successful rebuild under general manager Brad Holmes, has attracted interest from other teams in the past. Last year, the Carolina Panthers sought to hire him as their general manager, but Disner ultimately withdrew his name from the search. This time, Forbes believes Disner will make the jump to the Jaguars, with the added incentive of bringing Johnson along to continue his upward trajectory as a head coach.

While the idea of the Lions losing both a front office executive and a key coordinator would be a blow, it’s also a testament to the success the franchise has had under current leadership. With a growing reputation for developing talent, both in the front office and on the field, the Lions have made themselves a desirable destination for executives and coaches alike.

What About Aaron Glenn?

In addition to the potential poaching of the Lions' front office executives and offensive coordinator, Forbes also predicts that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who has been generating significant buzz lately, will land the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. Given Glenn's deep ties to the Saints, having previously coached there as an assistant, this move seems like a natural fit. At this point, Glenn may even be considered the favorite to take over in New Orleans.

As the 2024-2025 NFL season progresses, Detroit fans will be closely monitoring these potential moves, as the Jaguars look to overhaul their operations and bring in the talent that has helped propel the Lions to success.

Previous article
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker Reveals Injury Details
Next article
4 Detroit Lions Veterans Who Won’t Be Back in 2025
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions