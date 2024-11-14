AFC Team Projected to Steal Lions’ Top Exec, Make Ben Johnson Head Coach

The Detroit Lions could be facing significant changes in their front office in the near future, with a recent prediction suggesting that an AFC team may target one of their key executives and pair him with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

Jaguars Looking to Make Moves

NFL analyst Chad Forbes has forecasted that the Jacksonville Jaguars will poach Lions' chief operating officer Mike Disner to replace Trent Baalke as their general manager. Disner has been with the Lions for years, and his potential move to Jacksonville would be a major shake-up in Detroit's front office.

Forbes went on to suggest that Disner’s first major move in Jacksonville would be to hire Ben Johnson as the Jaguars’ new head coach. Johnson, who has garnered widespread recognition for his work with the Lions’ offense, has already been a top candidate for several head coaching positions in recent years, and his connection to Disner could make this move even more likely.

In 4 Months…. Crystal Ball



Bears ~ Kliff Kingsbury

Cowboys ~ Bill Belichick

Jaguars ~ Ben Johnson (GM Mike Disner)

Jets ~ Mike Vrabel (GM Catherine Hickman)

Raiders ~ Drew Petzing

Saints ~ Aaron Glenn — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) November 12, 2024

Why Disner and Johnson?

Disner, who was a part of the Lions’ successful rebuild under general manager Brad Holmes, has attracted interest from other teams in the past. Last year, the Carolina Panthers sought to hire him as their general manager, but Disner ultimately withdrew his name from the search. This time, Forbes believes Disner will make the jump to the Jaguars, with the added incentive of bringing Johnson along to continue his upward trajectory as a head coach.

While the idea of the Lions losing both a front office executive and a key coordinator would be a blow, it’s also a testament to the success the franchise has had under current leadership. With a growing reputation for developing talent, both in the front office and on the field, the Lions have made themselves a desirable destination for executives and coaches alike.

What About Aaron Glenn?

In addition to the potential poaching of the Lions' front office executives and offensive coordinator, Forbes also predicts that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who has been generating significant buzz lately, will land the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. Given Glenn's deep ties to the Saints, having previously coached there as an assistant, this move seems like a natural fit. At this point, Glenn may even be considered the favorite to take over in New Orleans.

As the 2024-2025 NFL season progresses, Detroit fans will be closely monitoring these potential moves, as the Jaguars look to overhaul their operations and bring in the talent that has helped propel the Lions to success.