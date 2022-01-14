in NFL

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: How to watch and stream Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

The 2022 NFL Playoffs will kick off on Saturday and the nightcap will feature an AFC Wild Card round matchup between the Buffalo Bills (11-6) and New England Patriots (10-7).

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday night’s game.

  • Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 15
  • Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Weather: 7 degrees, 7mph winds
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Stream live: Watch live on Paramount+
  • Odds: Buffalo -4.5
  • Over/Under: 44

