Agent says Detroit Lions conducted ‘sham’ interview with minority candidate

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, an agent has indicated to them that the Detroit Lions conducted a ‘sham’ interview with a minority head coaching candidate.

From Detroit Free Press:

The agent for former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said the Lions conducted a sham interview with his client only to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

“Bob Quinn knew he was hiring Matt Patricia and used Teryl to comply with the Rooney Rule,” Austin’s agent, Eric Metz, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Didn’t work out well for the Lions. Never should’ve fired Jim Caldwell.”

Quinn did not respond to a voice message left Thursday morning and the Lions declined comment.

Please click here to read the full story from Dave Birkett.