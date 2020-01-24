34.5 F
Detroit
Friday, January 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Agent Scott Boras says Astros players shouldn’t have to apologize

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Agent Scott Boras says Astros players shouldn’t have to apologize

You can go ahead and scratch Scott Boras off the list of people who think the Houston Astros should...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers release statement following passing of PA announcer Jay Allen

The Detroit Tigers family is in mourning after public address announcer Jay Allen succumbed to cancer earlier this morning....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions might trade Matthew Stafford

Here we go again... According to Omar Kelly, and apparently Bart Scott, the talk in NFL circles is that Detroit...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

You can go ahead and scratch Scott Boras off the list of people who think the Houston Astros should apologize for their sign-stealing controversy.

The high profile agent is of the opinion that the players were simply operating as they were told to by the club, and they shouldn’t have to bear the brunt of the blame for the situation they’re now faced with.

“It was clear – and the fans need to understand – that this specific ruling and guideline was an action from MLB, but not communicated to the players. Therefore, their perception was that there was no specific rule or guideline, that this gray area existed,” Boras told The Athletic. “The reality of it is that the apology from the people who had notice … that who the apology should come from.”

Astros owner Jim Crane recently revealed that his players would be delivering a public apology. The Astros have also fired manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

But for Boras, that’s as far as it should go.

“I’m doing what my organization is telling me to do,” Boras told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday. “You installed this. You put this in front of us. Coaches and managers encourage you to use the information. It is not coming from the player individually. It is coming from the team. In my stadium. Installed. With authority.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceKen Rosenthal
ViaThe Athletic
Previous articleDetroit Tigers release statement following passing of PA announcer Jay Allen

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Agent Scott Boras says Astros players shouldn’t have to apologize

You can go ahead and scratch Scott Boras off the list of people who think the Houston Astros should...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers release statement following passing of PA announcer Jay Allen

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers family is in mourning after public address announcer Jay Allen succumbed to cancer earlier this morning. The team released the following...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions might trade Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go again... According to Omar Kelly, and apparently Bart Scott, the talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford might...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers PA announcer passes away following battle with cancer

Michael Whitaker - 0
We have some unfortunate and tragic news to pass along this morning. Jay Allen, who served as the public address announcer at Comerica Park, has...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had turned himself in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Tigers release statement following passing of PA announcer Jay Allen

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers family is in mourning after public address announcer Jay Allen succumbed to cancer earlier this morning. The team released the following...
Read more

Detroit Tigers PA announcer passes away following battle with cancer

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
We have some unfortunate and tragic news to pass along this morning. Jay Allen, who served as the public address announcer at Comerica Park, has...
Read more

3 Free Agent outfielders the Detroit Tigers are likely considering

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
After an embarrassing 2019 season that saw the Detroit Tigers own the worst record in Major League Baseball, GM Al Avila says it is...
Read more

Detroit Tigers P Michael Fulmer comments on Justin Verlander’s association with Astros cheating scandal

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
The Houston Astros have been found guilty of sign-stealing, their manager and general manager have both been fired, and you can bet the Astros...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.