Agent Scott Boras says Astros players shouldn’t have to apologize

You can go ahead and scratch Scott Boras off the list of people who think the Houston Astros should apologize for their sign-stealing controversy.

The high profile agent is of the opinion that the players were simply operating as they were told to by the club, and they shouldn’t have to bear the brunt of the blame for the situation they’re now faced with.

“It was clear – and the fans need to understand – that this specific ruling and guideline was an action from MLB, but not communicated to the players. Therefore, their perception was that there was no specific rule or guideline, that this gray area existed,” Boras told The Athletic. “The reality of it is that the apology from the people who had notice … that who the apology should come from.”

Astros owner Jim Crane recently revealed that his players would be delivering a public apology. The Astros have also fired manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

But for Boras, that’s as far as it should go.

“I’m doing what my organization is telling me to do,” Boras told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday. “You installed this. You put this in front of us. Coaches and managers encourage you to use the information. It is not coming from the player individually. It is coming from the team. In my stadium. Installed. With authority.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic Link – –