AG’s office asks for Michigan State basketball player to be investigated for sexual assault

According to reports, The Michigan Attorney General’s office has asked for a Michigan State basketball player to be investigated for sexual assault, per an MSU official.

The player in question is redshirt sophomore Brock Washington and the investigation would stem back to an incident (which Washington pleaded guilty to) which took place in March of 2018.

From Lansing State Journal:

AG spokesperson Kelly Rossman-McKinney said an assistant Attorney General received an inquiry about looking into the case, but has made no decisions or recommendations. She said because of COVID-19, it’ll likely be a few weeks before the legal team can review the case.

ESPN reported Monday that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges against Washington.

The reported sexual assault took place Jan. 19 in the 400 block of Ivy Court in East Lansing.

Washington was suspended Jan. 24. Coach Tom Izzo did not discuss the reason behind the suspension.

Washington was charged in March 2018 with misdemeanor assault. He pleaded guilty to the charge, but his case is not public because he pleaded under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows offenders ages 17 to 24 to have a non-public conviction as long as the terms of their probation are satisfied.

–Excerpt courtesy of Kara Berg, Lansing State Journal– LINK