Ahmed Hassanein Cried After Sacking Joe Burrow, Then Went Back to Work

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Ahmed Hassanein had imagined the moment before it happened.

He studied the Cincinnati Bengals. He watched their offensive line for clues. He told his wife he was going to sack Joe Burrow.

Then, on his first defensive snap of the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener, Hassanein turned that prediction into reality.

He looped inside, stayed with the play and pulled down one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. What followed was not a rehearsed celebration. Hassanein began to cry.

Hassanein’s emotions took over

The sack will not count toward Hassanein’s official career statistics because it occurred during the preseason. Try telling him it did not count.

“I feel like, in the middle of that moment when I got the sack, I cried,” Hassanein told reporters after Detroit’s 16-14 loss. “I didn’t know what to do, man. I literally broke down, but I had to go back on defense. I literally couldn’t believe it, but at the same time I did because I saw it happening.”

That last sentence captures Hassanein perfectly.

He could not believe the moment had arrived, yet he believed deeply enough to predict it.

This was not just another preseason rep for a player certain to make the roster. Hassanein entered the night trying to convert an impressive training camp into a real role on Detroit’s defensive line.

Sacking Burrow on his opening snap was quite an opening argument.

The sack came from preparation, not luck

Hassanein did more than hope he would reach Burrow.

He spent the hours before the game studying Cincinnati’s protection, searching for tendencies he could attack. When the opportunity arrived, he used an inside move and the relentless effort that has defined his summer in Allen Park.

The play forced Cincinnati into third-and-15. Hassanein then chased down a screen pass on the next snap, helping Detroit force a punt.

Those two plays showed why the Lions have become increasingly interested in Hassanein’s development. The sack was exciting, but the pursuit on the following snap was the better example of how he plays.

Hassanein does not shut down after making a highlight. He runs to the next play.

That motor had already earned attention during training camp. Detroit Sports Nation recently detailed how Hassanein’s relentless approach has stood out in Allen Park.

Against Cincinnati, the practice production followed him into a game.

One sack was not enough

Hassanein struck again during the third quarter.

Facing third-and-5 from Detroit’s 7-yard line, Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson attempted to escape the pressure. Hassanein reached him, knocked the football loose and gave the Lions another drive-changing play.

Cincinnati recovered the fumble, but the sack forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal.

Hassanein explained that the strip came from a technique Detroit practices repeatedly.

“We call it a tomahawk on air,” Hassanein said. “Just reach, reach, reach, reach and then the ball is going to be there. And I’m just so grateful, man. I feel like it’s my first strip sack and many more to come.”

The repetition in his answer sounded like the drill itself. Reach until the ball appears. Keep working until the play is finished.

Hassanein finished with four tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The Lions’ official recap identified him as one of Detroit’s biggest standouts, while the team’s postgame observations highlighted how quickly he affected Cincinnati’s offense.

This was not empty production collected during the final minutes against players headed for the waiver wire. One of Hassanein’s sacks came against Burrow and Cincinnati’s starting offense.

That matters.

Hassanein’s journey makes the moment different

Hassanein arrived in Detroit as a sixth-round pick from Boise State in 2025. He brought an unusual football journey, a nonstop motor and 24 collegiate sacks, but he still needed time to develop.

His first training camp ended early because of a pectoral injury. He was waived with an injury settlement, recovered and eventually returned to Detroit’s practice squad.

That is a long road back to one preseason snap.

It helps explain the tears.

Hassanein was not crying because he had arrived. He was crying because the work, rehabilitation and uncertainty had led him directly to Burrow.

Plenty of players would have treated the sack as a chance to celebrate in front of the cameras. Hassanein had to collect himself because Cincinnati’s offense was already preparing for the next play.

There was no time to enjoy it.

Detroit’s defensive-line competition just changed

Hassanein has spent much of camp working behind Tyler Lacy in Detroit’s big-end role. He still faces a crowded competition for snaps and a place in the defensive rotation.

A strong preseason game does not guarantee either one.

It does force the Lions to look closer.

Hassanein showed that he can win with effort, process a blocking scheme and create impact plays from multiple alignments. He also demonstrated the ability to finish against a starting NFL quarterback.

Detroit does not need every defensive lineman to become an elite pass rusher. The Lions need dependable rotational players who can hold up against the run, pressure quarterbacks and bring energy without sacrificing discipline.

Hassanein is beginning to look like that kind of player.

His two-sack performance has already established him as one of the biggest stories from Detroit’s preseason opener. The next test is repeating it against different blockers and stronger competition.

Hassanein knows one game is not enough

The emotional reaction did not change Hassanein’s view of his place on the roster.

He understood what the performance represented. It was confirmation that his training camp work could translate into a game.

It was not permission to relax.

After producing the most disruptive defensive performance of the night, Hassanein said “the work is not done.”

That is the right approach for a player in his position.

Training camp standouts disappear every August because they begin living off one practice or one preseason performance. Hassanein does not want his story to become another summer memory.

“I don’t want to be just talk,” he said. “I got to prove it by action, and I feel like I’m doing that.”

He is.

Now he must keep doing it.

Bottom Line

Ahmed Hassanein predicted he would sack Joe Burrow. On his first defensive snap, he made it happen.

The emotion poured out because Hassanein understood everything behind that moment. The injury, the practice squad, the rehabilitation and the relentless work had finally produced something real.

Two sacks and a forced fumble will get Detroit’s attention. Hassanein’s hunger to prove it was not a one-night performance may be what earns him a role.

He cried after the first sack.

Then he lined up and kept playing.