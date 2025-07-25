Ahmed Hassanein Embraces Grit at Lions Camp: ‘I Choose to Be the Hammer’

If you don’t know Ahmed Hassanein’s name yet, you will soon, because this guy doesn’t just play football, he attacks it.

The Detroit Lions’ sixth-round pick out of Boise State has only been playing organized football for seven years, but you’d never guess it watching him tear through reps at training camp. Every snap is loud. Every step is explosive. Every second on the field? Intense.

And that’s by design.

“At the end of the day, it’s being dominant,” Hassanein said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “You’re either the nail or the hammer, and I choose to be the hammer.”

Why It Matters

The Lions under Dan Campbell have made it clear: they love players who grind, who care, and who don’t flinch. Hassanein checks all three boxes, and then some.

He’s not just fighting to earn a roster spot. He’s trying to outwork the guy across from him every play. And despite being new to the sport compared to most of his teammates, Hassanein is attacking this opportunity like his life depends on it.

“I just love it so much that I would do whatever it takes, for this team, because this team believes in me,” he said. “I love when someone believes in me, because I will do whatever it takes for them.”

A Sponge in the Meeting Room

Unlike many rookies who come in trying to prove they’ve already arrived, Hassanein is doing the opposite, he’s absorbing everything.

“Just being an open book and being a sponge. Not to have that, ‘Oh, I know everything’ mentality. No, I know nothing,” Hassanein said. “At the end of the day, I’m gonna give you 100 percent. I’m gonna run to the ball. I’m gonna run through somebody’s face.”

He’s been shadowing defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and leaning on Aidan Hutchinson for guidance. And yes, his motor is noticeable, even when it probably shouldn’t be.

Dan Campbell Loves the Fire… Maybe a Bit Too Much

Hassanein’s all-out attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Lions’ coaching staff.

“He’s got a lot of intensity to him, he wants to learn, he’s an open book right now,” Dan Campbell said. “He’s like a sponge… He goes all out, it doesn’t matter what the drill is. I think the trick there is in walkthroughs, backing him down just a tick—but I like him. We like him. He’s wired right.”

The Lions don’t want him to lose that fire. They just want to make sure he doesn’t blow through a walkthrough like it’s a live goal-line rep.

Pads? Yes, Please.

Friday marked the first padded practice of camp, and Hassanein was thrilled.

“My mentality, there’s no difference, I’m gonna go 100 percent every play,” he said. “But I’d rather be in pads. It’s protected more and you can be more violent and attack, and I can take care of my teammates, too.” The added physicality suits his style. Hassanein is a contact-first, talk-later type of player, and now that full-contact work has begun, his development could ramp up quickly.

The Bottom Line

Ahmed Hassanein is exactly the kind of player Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes look for, raw, tough, passionate, and unshakably driven. He may be new to the sport, but his heart and hunger are already veteran level. And if he keeps showing up the way he has, the NFL’s going to get very familiar with the hammer from Egypt.