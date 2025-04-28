Watch: Detroit Lions Draft Pick Gets Engaged on Draft Day

Detroit Lions draft pick Ahmed Hassanein celebrated being selected with an unforgettable proposal to his girlfriend. Watch the emotional moment here.

It’s not every day you see a life-changing phone call turn into two life-changing moments. But that’s exactly what happened to new Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein on Saturday during the 2025 NFL Draft.

First came the call every player dreams about — Hassanein was officially selected by the Lions in the sixth round, another piece added to Detroit’s relentless defensive front. But the celebration wasn’t over yet.

"I will die for you coach. I just want you to believe in me."



Ahmed Hassanein, the Lions' 6th round pick, already seems like a good culture fit for a team coached by Dan Campbellpic.twitter.com/CE6dGv0miG — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) April 27, 2025

Surrounded by family and friends, Hassanein took the moment one step further, delivering a heartfelt speech before proposing to his girlfriend.

“I appreciate every one of you guys,” Hassanein said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I just want to take this opportunity and thank the love of my life. You changed my life. You seriously changed my life and you’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I promise I’ll always protect you, always be at your side, help you fulfill your dreams, like you helped me fulfill mine. I love you, and—”

At that point, Hassanein dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Former #BoiseState DE Ahmed Hassanein had a day he'll never forget…



Moments after the @Lions drafted Hassanein in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he proposed to his girlfriend, Payson.



Congrats to the Hassanein's!💍 pic.twitter.com/xvkNLdBOXF — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 27, 2025

A Big Day for a Rising Star

It’s been a whirlwind weekend for Hassanein, who enters a Lions defense that’s already packed with potential. After back-to-back dominant seasons at Boise State, his energy, grit, and effort-based pass rushing make him a perfect fit for Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ vision for the team.

If his proposal was any sign, Hassanein brings not just talent to Detroit, but heart — and a whole lot of it.

The Bottom Line

In a matter of hours, Ahmed Hassanein became an NFL player and a fiancé. Safe to say it was a day he’ll never forget — and neither will anyone who gets to watch this amazing moment.