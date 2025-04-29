Detroit Lions Rookie Ahmed Hassanein Stuns Media With Raw Passion

Detroit Lions sixth-rounder Ahmed Hassanein didn’t just impress on the field at Boise State — he wowed everyone in his first press conference. Here’s why he’s already a fan favorite.

The Detroit Lions may have waited until the sixth round to draft an edge rusher, but they might’ve landed a fan favorite in the making with Ahmed Hassanein.

Fresh off a productive run at Boise State — where he racked up 22 sacks over his final two seasons — Hassanein met with the media for the first time as a Lion. And let’s just say… he owned the room.

Energy, Intensity, and Dan Campbell Vibes

Hassanein’s post-draft press conference was packed with passion, humility, and everything Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes seem to value in a football player. His quotes, shared by Erik Schlitt of Pride of Detroit, gave Lions fans an immediate sense of who this guy is.

“This is the perfect fit for me.”

“I never stop… I’ll never settle.”

“Relentlessness, 100 miles per hour on every play.”

“I’m ready to die on the football field for those who believe in me.”

“I do my job. I don’t do my own thing.”

In other words: If you built a Lions player in a lab, you might end up with Ahmed Hassanein.

The Bottom Line

You can’t teach this kind of energy, and you can’t fake this level of humility and hunger. Ahmed Hassanein might be new to the Lions locker room, but he’s already captured hearts across Detroit. If his play matches his words, this could be one of the steals of the draft.