Ahmed Hassanein’s Relentless Motor Has Campbell’s Attention

Ahmed Hassanein is making himself very difficult to ignore.

The Detroit Lions defensive lineman has attacked training camp with the kind of nonstop intensity Dan Campbell usually appreciates, and in Hassanein’s case, even Campbell admits there are moments when the coaching staff has to pull him back.

“He has had a really good camp. He is all out all the time,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “The guy never takes a play off. Literally, he never takes a play off. He doesn’t even take a water break off. The guy is all out.”

For a player still trying to establish himself in Detroit’s defensive line rotation, that is about as encouraging of a review as he could receive.

Hassanein’s Motor Is Winning Over Campbell

Hassanein was Detroit’s sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selected No. 196 overall out of Boise State. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, and the Lions have been developing him in a front that suddenly looks much different than it did a year ago.

The Lions did not get regular-season production from Hassanein in 2025, but year two is beginning with a much different conversation. Detroit’s own training camp preview listed him among a crowded defensive line group that includes Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, DJ Wonnum and several other young players fighting for roles.

Campbell’s evaluation suggests Hassanein is doing exactly what a developmental player needs to do in that situation.

He is forcing coaches to notice him.

Sometimes maybe a little too much.

“Sometimes we have to rein him back in a little bit. He gets out of his mind sometimes and goes a little rogue on some things. You’d rather have it that way and have to pull him back than constantly have to prod him.”

That sounds like a very Dan Campbell problem to have.

Detroit Is Asking Hassanein to Handle a Bigger Role

The Lions have also changed Hassanein’s responsibilities.

Campbell said Detroit has moved him into the big-end position, a role that asks for more strength and discipline against the run than a pure pass-rushing edge spot.

“He has really grown. We moved him into the big-end position. He’s a little undersized for a big end, but it doesn’t affect him. He plays so hard and plays with leverage.”

That adjustment is noteworthy because Detroit’s defensive front is undergoing a broader reshuffle in 2026. The Lions lost several defensive linemen from last year’s group and have added veterans and young players while experimenting with different body types and roles along the edge.

Hassanein does not have ideal size for every assignment at big end.

Campbell does not appear particularly concerned about that.

Leverage and effort can erase a lot of inches and pounds, especially when the player giving them is relentless snap after snap.

Competition Does Not Scare Him

The trait Campbell seems to appreciate most may be Hassanein’s appetite for competition.

“What you love about him is that he doesn’t cower from anything. He loves competition. He wants it. He tries to prove it every day.”

That matters in this defensive line room.

Hutchinson is established. McNeill is established. Tyleik Williams has already earned a significant role, while Detroit also has veterans and younger players competing for snaps throughout the front.

There are no charity reps available.

If Hassanein wants a meaningful role, he has to take one.

Campbell sounds like he believes that is exactly how Hassanein wants it.

Hassanein Is Turning Into an Interesting Roster Story

A few weeks ago, Hassanein looked like one of several defensive linemen fighting through a crowded depth chart.

Now he is becoming one of the more interesting developmental stories of camp.

Recent Lions training camp discussion has already begun treating him as a legitimate candidate to stick on the roster, with his transition to big end giving Detroit another potential answer at a position that demands physicality and versatility.

The next step is translating all that energy into dependable football.

Campbell clearly likes the motor.

Now Hassanein has to show he can stay within the structure of the defense, play with discipline and make the most of whatever preseason snaps come his way.

Bottom Line

Ahmed Hassanein is doing exactly what a young player on the edge of the roster needs to do.

He is playing hard enough that Dan Campbell is talking about him.

The effort is not the concern. If anything, Detroit occasionally has to dial him back.

The real test now is whether Hassanein can turn that relentless motor into consistent production at big end.

If he does, the Lions may have found another developmental defensive lineman worth keeping around.