Ahmed Hassanein Impresses by Copying Aidan Hutchinson’s Moves at Training Camp

If you’re at a Detroit Lions training camp practice and hear a howl from the defensive line, it’s probably Ahmed Hassanein. The sixth-round rookie is raw, relentless, and unapologetically loud—and he’s making it known that he belongs.

On Friday, in the first padded practice of camp, Hassanein flew around the edge and won his rep in 11-on-11s. But there was just one problem: he didn’t finish the play.

The defense made the stop, but that didn’t stop defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard from barking at the rookie:

“Go make the play! You won! Just go make the play!!”

Hassanein nodded, accepting the coaching the way he accepts all of it: with enthusiasm.

“I love that he can get on me and can yell at me,” he said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “I love that coaching and the competitiveness that he brings.” TL;DR Rookie EDGE Ahmed Hassanein is mimicking Aidan Hutchinson’s moves in Lions camp

is mimicking Aidan Hutchinson’s moves in Lions camp Kelvin Sheppard is pushing him to finish plays and trust his instincts

is pushing him to finish plays and trust his instincts Hassanein has shown elite motor and raw power, with 22 sacks over the last two college seasons

Hutchinson joked “Stop studying my tape!” after Hassanein copied his exact move

Hassanein says he wants to be “the hammer, not the nail” every single rep

A Student of the Game—and of Hutchinson

Hassanein, who didn’t start playing football until he was 16 after growing up in Egypt, describes himself as a sponge. He’s soaking up everything, especially from Aidan Hutchinson.

“In college, he was the guy I was like, ‘OK, I want to steal his moves a little bit,’” Hassanein said.

Now he’s not just watching Hutchinson on tape, he’s mimicking him on the same practice field.

A few days ago, Hassanein saw Hutch beat a tackle with a two-step outside jab and an inside swim. On his next rep, Hassanein pulled off the exact same move, and broke into the backfield.

“Hey bro, stop studying my tape!” Hutchinson yelled at him.

“Man, I’m just trying to be like you,” Hassanein laughed.

Later, on the sideline, Hutchinson gave him a genuine nod of approval: “That’s a good job, man.”

“I was like, ‘Man, I just want to hug you,’” Hassanein said. “I literally told him that. He was like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘No bro, I just look up to you so much. I just want to be like you.’”

Sounds Like a Lion

Through five practices, Hassanein is already building a reputation. High motor. No fear. Always loud. Whether it’s trash talk, excitement, or celebration, he’s vocal, and it’s energizing the defense.

And to his credit, he knows he’s a work in progress.

“I kind of stopped myself” on a repeat swim move, he admitted. “I lost my momentum.”

But with Hutchinson mentoring him and Sheppard pushing him, the rookie has all the tools, and all the right influences, to grow.

“Ahmed has a chance to be a great player,” Hutchinson said.

The Bottom Line

Ahmed Hassanein may be raw, but he’s real, and he’s rapidly earning respect inside Allen Park. He’s already learning from one of the league’s best, competing with a fearless edge, and treating every rep like a battle. In Detroit, that’s not just welcome, it’s the way.