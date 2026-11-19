The Detroit Lions may be without Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the season, but one of their most intriguing young defensive players is ready to make the most of his opportunity.

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Ahmed Hassanein is expected to make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and judging by his latest comments, the second-year EDGE rusher isn’t planning to take a single snap for granted.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Hassanein was asked about the excitement surrounding his potential debut and the support he has received from Lions fans. His response was exactly what you might expect from a player who has become known for his relentless energy and all-out approach to football.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait,” Hassanein said, according to 97.1 The Ticket.

But what he said next was even better.

Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (99), left, talks to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard after practice during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ahmed Hassanein Promises to Give Everything He Has

Hassanein, who has spent Detroit’s first nine games on the inactive list, made it clear that he understands how quickly opportunities can come and go in the NFL. When his number is called, he intends to make every second count.

“When my times comes I’m just gonna go 100 miles per hour, within the defense, and execute my call and my job, 110 miles per hour, because I don’t know when my next job will be,” Hassanein said.

That’s quite a message from a player who has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap, but it shouldn’t surprise anybody who followed Hassanein during training camp.

Earlier this year, the former Boise State standout caught Dan Campbell’s attention with his relentless motor, consistently bringing an intensity that his coaches appreciated.

According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, Hassanein also emphasized that he must channel that intensity into playing disciplined football. His responsibility is to execute his assignment rather than chase individual highlights.

Lions Finally Ready to Give Hassanein His Chance

On Wednesday, Campbell revealed that Hassanein was in line to make his NFL debut against Tampa Bay as Detroit adjusts to losing Hutchinson to a season-ending torn ACL. The Lions placed Hutchinson on injured reserve the same day.

The opportunity has been a long time coming for Hassanein, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. A pectoral injury derailed much of his rookie season, but he returned in 2026 and impressed during the preseason, recording two sacks and five quarterback hits in three games.

According to the Lions’ official website, Campbell has continued praising Hassanein for the work he puts in on the scout team and the improvement he has shown behind the scenes.

What to Expect From Hassanein Against Tampa Bay

Nobody should expect Hassanein to step onto the field and immediately replace Hutchinson’s production. However, his combination of physicality, energy, and determination could give Detroit another valuable option along its defensive front.

And considering how long Hassanein has been waiting for this moment, don’t expect him to approach it casually.

One hundred miles per hour apparently isn’t enough. He’s aiming for 110.